Odyssey Jones’ WWE Status in Question Following Profile Removal

In a surprising turn of events, professional wrestler Odyssey Jones appears to be facing an uncertain future with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). His profile has recently been removed from the WWE website, a move that has raised concerns among fans and industry observers alike.

Jones had made his debut on WWE Raw earlier this summer, becoming part of a storyline involving the popular tag team, The New Day, which consists of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. However, recent developments suggest that he may have been released from the company.

Reports from the Wrestling Observer indicate that there has been no transfer of Jones’ profile to the Alumni section, a common practice for former WWE Superstars. This absence from the website and lack of television appearances since his last match have led to speculation surrounding his departure.

His last appearance took place after The New Day secured a victory against a rival faction known as the Final Testament. Since that time, there has been no further mention of Jones in WWE programming.

Odyssey Jones originally joined WWE in 2019, participating in its developmental territory, NXT. He was elevated to the main roster in 2023, making his debut in the summer of 2024. As of now, neither WWE nor Jones has provided any official comment regarding his current situation.