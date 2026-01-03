Senegal Meets Sudan in Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 Clash

Tangier, Morocco — The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16 kicks off today as Senegal battles Sudan at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier. The match, set for January 3, 2026, at 5 PM local time, features Senegal, the group winners from Group D, and Sudan, who qualified as one of the best third-placed teams.

Senegal enters this knockout stage with an unbeaten record, securing two victories and a draw in the group stage. They dominated their final group match with a 3-0 win over Benin, which helped them claim the top spot with seven points. Head coach Pape Thiaw expressed pride in his team’s performance but acknowledged the need for improvement moving forward.

“We achieved our main objective of finishing top of the group,” Thiaw said. “However, we must address the mistakes from the group stage to ensure we don’t repeat them.”

Sudan, ranked lower at 117th in the world, is making its first knockout appearance in 14 years and aims to capitalize on its surprising progression. Coach James Kwesi Appiah is optimistic about their chances against the former AFCON champions.

“This is a chance for our players to showcase their skills against a top team like Senegal,” Appiah stated. “We respect them but are ready to compete.”

Sudan’s journey to this point includes a narrow victory over Equatorial Guinea that allowed them to advance with three points. Player Mohamed Abooja highlights the emotional toll the ongoing conflict in Sudan has had on the team.

“Everyone has tried to get through this period, but it’s been difficult with the tension all over Sudan,” Abooja told reporters.

The teams have met seven times previously, with Senegal remaining unbeaten against Sudan, boasting four wins and three draws. The last encounter, during world cup qualifiers, ended with Senegal winning 2-0.

As the match approaches, expectations are high for Senegal, who are considered favorites to advance to the quarter-finals. With a blend of experienced players like Sadio Mane and promising young talents, they look to solidify their status as title contenders.