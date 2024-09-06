Education
Serious Incident at Evan Hardy Collegiate School
A serious incident occurred today during the lunch hour at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon, where a 15-year-old girl was set on fire by a 14-year-old female student.
The Saskatoon police received emergency calls at 12:18 PM regarding the assault and fire. Notably, a School Resource Officer was already present at the school for a different matter and swiftly apprehended the suspect.
Sergeant Ken Kane of the Saskatoon Police School Resource Unit reported that the officer managed to take the suspect into custody within a minute and stabilized the scene rapidly. The victim, who sustained serious burns, was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Alongside the victim, a teacher also incurred injuries while attempting to extinguish the fire but has since been taken to the hospital as well. According to Sergeant Kane, this situation could have escalated considerably if not for the prompt actions of the nearby officer.
As a result of the incident, Saskatoon Public Schools announced the cancellation of classes for Thursday and Friday. Investigations are ongoing, and the police are interviewing witnesses to assess appropriate charges against the young suspect.
