World
Severe Flooding Claims Lives in Morocco and Algeria
RABAT, Morocco — Over the weekend, torrential downpours struck North Africa, leading to significant flooding that resulted in the deaths of more than a dozen people in both Morocco and Algeria. The storms caused extensive damage to homes and vital infrastructure across the region.
In Morocco, officials reported that the two days of rainfall exceeded historical averages, with some areas receiving more rain than their annual amount. This extreme weather impacted regions already affected by a deadly earthquake one year prior.
Meteorologists had warned of the potential for a rare deluge in the Sahara Desert, which typically sees less than an inch of rain each year. As a result of the floods, 11 individuals lost their lives in rural areas characterized by insufficient infrastructure. Additionally, 24 homes collapsed, and nine people were reported missing. Essential services like drinking water supply and electrical systems were severely damaged, alongside major roadways.
Rachid El Khalfi, a spokesperson for Morocco’s Interior Ministry, stated that the government is actively working to restore communication and access to the impacted areas. He urged residents to exercise caution during this exceptional situation.
In neighboring Algeria, which conducted a presidential election over the same weekend, authorities confirmed the deaths of at least five individuals in the desert provinces. The Interior Minister, Brahim Merad, described the situation as ‘catastrophic’ during an address on state television.
The Algerian news service APS reported that the government has dispatched thousands of civil protection and military personnel to assist in emergency response efforts and to help rescue families stranded in their homes. The flooding has also adversely affected crucial infrastructure, including bridges and train services.
Recent Posts
- Martin Ødegaard Doubtful for North London Derby Following Injury
- Massive Brush Fire Erupts in Trabuco Canyon, Prompting Evacuations
- Karnataka High Court Hears Petition Against CM Siddaramaiah Over MUDA Scam
- Nimmitabel Residents Unite Against Local Serial Pest
- Brandon Aiyuk’s Near Trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers Season Opener Against Jets
- Jannik Sinner Claims First U.S. Open Title in Historic Victory
- A Sequel to ‘The Goonies’ is Officially in Development
- Ryan Seacrest Takes Over as Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’
- Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers’ Home Opener Against Jets
- Apple Unveils Innovative AirPods Lineup with Groundbreaking Features
- Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Faces Delisting from Nasdaq
- Ryan Seacrest Takes Over Hosting Duties on Wheel of Fortune
- Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Heart Surgery
- Social Security Benefits: How Long They Last in Different States
- End of Tornado Warnings in Niagara Region
- Google Maps Enhances Disney Bus Transportation Experience
- Apple Unveils the Thinnest and Most Advanced Apple Watch Series 10
- Nik Rokahr and Callan England Jointly Awarded Sandover Medal in WAFL
- Jermain Defoe Spotted with Mystery Woman at Hertfordshire Golf Club