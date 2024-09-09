Severe Flooding Claims Lives in Morocco and Algeria

RABAT, Morocco — Over the weekend, torrential downpours struck North Africa, leading to significant flooding that resulted in the deaths of more than a dozen people in both Morocco and Algeria. The storms caused extensive damage to homes and vital infrastructure across the region.

In Morocco, officials reported that the two days of rainfall exceeded historical averages, with some areas receiving more rain than their annual amount. This extreme weather impacted regions already affected by a deadly earthquake one year prior.

Meteorologists had warned of the potential for a rare deluge in the Sahara Desert, which typically sees less than an inch of rain each year. As a result of the floods, 11 individuals lost their lives in rural areas characterized by insufficient infrastructure. Additionally, 24 homes collapsed, and nine people were reported missing. Essential services like drinking water supply and electrical systems were severely damaged, alongside major roadways.

Rachid El Khalfi, a spokesperson for Morocco’s Interior Ministry, stated that the government is actively working to restore communication and access to the impacted areas. He urged residents to exercise caution during this exceptional situation.

In neighboring Algeria, which conducted a presidential election over the same weekend, authorities confirmed the deaths of at least five individuals in the desert provinces. The Interior Minister, Brahim Merad, described the situation as ‘catastrophic’ during an address on state television.

The Algerian news service APS reported that the government has dispatched thousands of civil protection and military personnel to assist in emergency response efforts and to help rescue families stranded in their homes. The flooding has also adversely affected crucial infrastructure, including bridges and train services.