SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Declared

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the results for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the CHSL Tier 1 examination can access their results on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The results were released on September 6, 2024, and according to the notification, a total of 41,465 candidates have been selected for the Tier 2 examination and subsequent typing test. The results have been published in PDF format, which includes essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, and category.

The Tier 1 examination was conducted nationwide in a computer-based format from July 1 to July 11, 2024. Candidates are advised to check their results and verify the information provided in the PDF.

Moreover, details regarding the scores of both successful and unsuccessful candidates, as well as the final answer key, are expected to be made available on the SSC website soon. The schedule for Tier 2 examination will also be published on the SSC’s official platform.

In total, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination was intended to fill 3,712 vacancies through this selection process. For further updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official website ssc.gov.in.