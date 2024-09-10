AFCON 2025 Qualifiers Begin with Exciting Matches Across the Continent

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches commenced on September 8, 2024, with 48 national teams from across Africa beginning their quest for a spot in the prestigious tournament.

As part of the Matchday Two qualifiers, teams have been divided into 12 groups, engaging in thrilling contests with 24 matches scheduled throughout the qualifying period. The competition is expected to be intense as only the top two teams from the eleven groups, excluding tournament hosts Morocco, will advance to the finals.

The 35th edition of Africa’s premier sporting event will take place in Morocco from December 21, 2024, to January 18, 2025. The qualifiers will ultimately determine the 24 teams that will participate in this highly anticipated tournament.

The matches on September 8 featured a range of results, including Gambia‘s close defeat to Tunisia with a score of 1-2. Monday matches continued the excitement, with notable encounters such as Uganda defeating Congo 2-0 and Senegal earning a 1-0 victory against Burundi.

The upcoming fixtures promise additional thrilling matchups, with pivotal games set for September 10, 2024. Fans and analysts alike will be keenly watching how the teams perform as they vie for supremacy in Africa’s football landscape.