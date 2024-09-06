TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Kick Off Across Africa

The journey to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, officially commenced on September 4, as the first round of qualifiers began throughout the African continent.

With 48 nations vying for a chance to compete in the 35th edition of Africa’s most prestigious football tournament, the opening round features a series of exciting matches.

The qualifiers set the groundwork for the teams aiming to lift the esteemed trophy in Morocco, scheduled to take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Football fans are particularly advised to watch seven key matches that promise thrilling action as the qualifiers unfold.

One notable match features Ghana facing Angola. Both teams seek redemption; Ghana is recovering from a disappointing AFCON campaign, while Angola aims to build on their surprising semi-final finish in the last tournament.

In another exciting clash, Nigeria will host Benin in what is expected to be a fierce regional rivalry. Nigeria, coming off a second-place finish in the previous AFCON, seeks to avenge a past defeat against Benin.

Senegal will meet Burkina Faso in a noteworthy encounter. Both teams have a storied history in African football, and after early exits in the last tournament, they aim to deliver strong performances.

The defending champions, Côte d'Ivoire, will kick off their title defense against Zambia, a former AFCON winner, at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké. This match promises to be filled with intensity.

DR Congo faces Guinea in a grudge match, as Guinea aims for revenge following a loss to DR Congo in their last encounter.

Egypt, a powerhouse in African football, will compete against Cape Verde in hopes of reviving their fortunes following an underwhelming last AFCON campaign. The inclusion of key player Mohamed Salah could be pivotal.

Algeria hosts Equatorial Guinea in a crucial match for both teams. Following an early exit from the last AFCON, Algeria is looking to assert their strength, while Equatorial Guinea, having previously defeated Algeria in a past tournament, is keen to challenge them again.