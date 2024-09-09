Significant Growth in Senegal’s Cement Market

Cement sales in Senegal have experienced a notable increase of 17.4 percent in July 2024, reaching a total of 672,700 tons compared to 573,200 tons in July 2023. This information has been reported by Senegal’s Planning and Economic Study Directorate.

Domestic cement production also showed positive growth, advancing by 15.8 percent year-on-year, totaling 823,200 tons, up from 711,000 tons in July 2023. Additionally, cement plants in Senegal exported 167,900 tons of their total output, reflecting a 17.9 percent increase from the 142,400 tons exported during the same period in the previous year.

During the first seven months of 2024, Senegal’s cement market expanded by 2.4 percent year-on-year, growing from 4.296 million tons in January-July 2023 to 4.398 million tons in 2024. This growth was accompanied by a slight increase in domestic production by 4.1 percent, rising from 5.473 million tons in 2023 to 5.697 million tons in 2024.

In terms of exports, Senegal saw an increase of 8.7 percent, with total shipments reaching 1.309 million tons in the January-July period of 2024, compared to 1.204 million tons during the same interval in 2023.