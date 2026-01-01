Alabama’s Ty Simpson Prepares for Rose Bowl Clash with Indiana

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is gearing up for a critical showdown against top-seeded Indiana in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2026. Following a challenging season that began with skepticism from fans after a loss to Florida State, Simpson has led the Crimson Tide through adversity.

On Tuesday, during media day at the Rose Bowl, Simpson addressed questions about his future in football. Although the upcoming NFL draft is on the horizon, he chose to focus on the game ahead. “I haven’t really thought about it much, to be honest with you,” Simpson said. “Just because of the big game coming up.”

Simpson, who has thrown for 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns this season, is making his mark as Alabama’s starting quarterback. After joining the Crimson Tide in 2022, he spent time learning behind established players before finally earning his starting role this season.

“Disciplined,” he said of Indiana’s defense. “Rarely do they mess up. It’s quite impressive how well they play together.” Simpson noted the Hoosiers’ physical play and commitment to teamwork, which has contributed to their success in the College Football Playoff.

After a 34-24 victory over Oklahoma, where he played a pivotal role, Alabama is riding a wave of momentum. Despite a rough end to the 2025 season, Simpson rallied the team when they faced a 17-0 deficit against Oklahoma in the playoff opener.

“We had to prove people wrong again,” Simpson explained. “All the noise of just not being a good team, us not being tough, we shouldn’t be in the playoffs. We come out with a win.”

The matchup against Indiana is significant for Alabama, not only because it’s a quarterfinal game but also due to the national spotlight it brings. Simpson emphasizes the team’s focus on their own performance over outside distractions, stating, “It’s all about Alabama. That’s kind of been our mindset of just making sure it’s all for one and one for all.”

With kickoff set for 3 p.m. CT, the Rose Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN.