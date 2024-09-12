Cardi B and Offset Welcome New Baby Girl, Expanding Their Family

Cardi B and Offset have joyfully announced the arrival of their third child together, a baby girl born on September 7th. The rapper shared an affectionate post on Instagram with photos from the hospital, where she captioned the images with ‘The prettiest lil thing,’ accompanied by emojis of a pink flower and pink heart, highlighting the date 9/7/24.

Among the heartwarming photographs, Cardi is seen cradling her newborn, with other images showcasing Offset and their children, Wave, aged three, and Kulture, aged six, as they hold their new sibling. A playful moment was captured as Offset humorously noted, ‘I think she’s hungry, she’s sucking my nipple,’ while sharing a tender moment with the newborn.

The announcement was met with joyous congratulations from fellow artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Maiya the Don, Yung Miami, and Somaya Reece via Instagram.

Cardi B had earlier announced her pregnancy in August, soon after filing for divorce from Offset at the end of July. This was her second filing since September 2020, which was subsequently dismissed two months later. She expressed her feelings in her announcement, stating, ‘With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!’ she also conveyed her love and excitement for witnessing the accomplishments with her new family member’s inspiration.

Cardi B has openly discussed the complexities within her marriage, pointing out their vastly different backgrounds and the challenges of balancing her career with family life. She emphasized that despite difficulties, they are steadfastly supportive of one another, proving to be each other’s ‘cheerleader.’