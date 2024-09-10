Changes in Saturday Night Live Cast Ahead of 50th Season

On Monday, it was announced that Saturday Night Live (SNL) will welcome three new featured players for its milestone 50th season: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. This addition is accompanied by the departure of Chloe Troast, who was a part of SNL during its previous season.

Chloe Troast shared her feelings about her exit from the show in a heartfelt Instagram post. She expressed regret that she was not asked back for the new season, highlighting her appreciation for the relationships she forged while on the show. Troast stated, “Unfortunately, I was not asked back to ‘SNL’ this season. I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there; it truly felt like home. But it wasn’t in the cards.”

In her message, Troast thanked her supporters and reflected on the joy she aimed to spread during her time on SNL. She noted, “I hope I was able to spread joy and laughter, all love. Onwards and upwards.” During her brief tenure, she gained recognition for notable performances, including a sketch featuring an orphan with a moon painted face and another sketch in which she portrayed a congresswoman during a hearing on antisemitism.

Troast is not the only cast member departing before SNL’s landmark anniversary. Punkie Johnson, who joined the cast in 2020, and Molly Kearney, the show’s first non-binary cast member, have also decided to leave. Johnson has indicated a desire to focus more on her stand-up career, while Kearney expressed gratitude for her time on the show.

The new season of Saturday Night Live is set to premiere on September 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. As part of the upcoming season, SNL will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special scheduled for February 16. One of the returning stars, who is also a prominent figure in the current political landscape, is expected to reprise her role as Vice President Kamala Harris.