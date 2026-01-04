Sports
Clippers Seek Seventh Straight Win Against Celtics Tonight
INGLEWOOD, California — The Los Angeles Clippers will aim to extend their winning streak to seven games when they host the Boston Celtics at the Intuit Dome on January 3, 2026. The game is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET and will be available on NBA TV.
Entering the matchup, the Clippers have put together a six-game winning streak, with their latest victory coming against the Houston Rockets, a 118-101 win, as 14-point home favorites. This surge has propelled the Clippers from the bottom of the Western Conference standings to only two games back in the race for a play-in tournament spot.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been a key player during this stretch, averaging an impressive 39 points per game in the last six games. He leads the team and is expected to play a significant role against the Celtics.
The Celtics, currently holding a record of 21-12, are on a five-game road trip and have won six of their last seven games. They come off a strong performance, defeating their last opponent, the Indiana Pacers, 120-106, while covering the spread as 10-point favorites. Jaylen Brown has also been instrumental for Boston, averaging 31.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists over the last 15 games.
In their previous meeting this season on November 16, the Celtics defeated the Clippers 121-118, with Brown scoring 33 points and Leonard netting 37. This time around, the Clippers will be looking for revenge and to continue their impressive home form.
For this game, the Clippers are slight favorites, with a point spread of 1.5, and the total points set at 219.5. Expert picks see the Celtics covering the spread and favor an OVER bet given both teams’ recent scoring trends.
As the season progresses, both teams will be keen to secure a victory, but it will be up to the Clippers’ defense and the superstar talent of Leonard to keep their winning streak alive.
