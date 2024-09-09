Coupland Family to Participate in Great North Run for Kidney Research UK

On Sunday, 8 September, the Coupland family will join 100 runners representing Kidney Research UK at the AJ Bell Great North Run. This event is aimed at raising funds for research that aims to improve the lives of those affected by kidney disease.

Among the 60,000 participants completing the 13.1-mile route from Newcastle to South Shields will be Karen Coupland, 38, from Scunthorpe, who will be running alongside her two children, Adelaide, 20, and Reece, 18. The family is participating in honor of their husband and father, Jon Coupland, 43, who is currently living with kidney disease and undergoing dialysis treatment in anticipation of a transplant.

Karen expressed her feelings about the situation, stating, “I knew nothing about kidney disease before Jon’s diagnosis. Sometimes we feel a bit useless not being able to help him, but the Great North Run has given us a way to do that, and we can show him how proud we are.” The family’s aim is to raise awareness of kidney disease and to support research that will enhance the patient experience.

Jon Coupland was first diagnosed with kidney disease in 2021, after a routine medical examination revealed alarmingly high blood pressure levels. Karen reflected on this shocking moment, recounting, “He was rushed to the hospital where they discovered he only has one kidney. We had no idea.” Further tests indicated that his kidney function had severely declined, down to a mere 27%.

By November 2022, dialysis became necessary for Jon, who initially opted for home treatment. He explained, “Dialysing overnight was the best fit for me, minimizing the impact on work and family.” Unfortunately, after a few months, his home setup was not medically adequate, leading him to begin hospital-based hemodialysis.

Jon has since transitioned back to performing hemodialysis at home as of February 2024. The journey has been challenging for the Coupland family, particularly for Karen, who stated, “I took it a lot harder than Jon did. When you see the person you love going through so much, it’s upsetting.”

Jon, on the other hand, has tried to maintain normalcy in life, asserting, “We’re all given our cards in life, and these are mine. It won’t be forever. I’m keeping positive and hoping there will be a donor for me out there soon.” He has been on the kidney transplant list for 18 months and remains hopeful.

The family has found strength in their bonds, appreciating what they have during this difficult time. Jon expressed gratitude for his supportive employer, noting, “Not everyone has that. Kidney failure affects people in different ways.”

While under treatment, Jon experiences significant cramps and dehydration but emphasizes the importance of focusing on daily life. The family has managed to enjoy brief escapes, including time spent at their caravan in Cleethorpes and a trip to Cyprus for their 15th wedding anniversary, which provided respite from daily routines.

On the day of the Great North Run, Jon will be there to cheer for Karen, Reece, and Adelaide. “I was really surprised when they told me they were doing the Great North Run but I’m really proud of them,” he remarked. The family views this running challenge as a positive way to contribute together.

Karen is determined to complete the run, stating, “I will cross the finish line even if I have to crawl!” Despite the challenges of training, the anticipation of participating in the event fills her with motivation.