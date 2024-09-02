Exciting Prize Purse at the 2024 Tour Championship

The 2024 Tour Championship has reached its finale at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, culminating a thrilling season of the PGA Tour and the FedEx Cup Playoffs. This season’s final event comes with a record-breaking prize purse, setting the stage for an exciting competition among top players.

Competing for both the Tour Championship title and the coveted FedEx Cup, players are vying for their share of a massive $100 million purse. The anticipation has been building, as the winner will walk away with an impressive $25 million, making it one of the richest rewards in professional golf.

While the champion will earn a significant sum, the runner-up will also see a substantial payout of $12.5 million. For players finishing in lower positions, the prize money does not diminish significantly, with even the last place contestant taking home $550,000.

The breakdown of the purse is as follows: the 1st place will receive $25 million, the 2nd place $12.5 million, and the 3rd place $7.5 million, with additional decreasing amounts for subsequent positions down to 30th place, which receives $550,000.

This year’s increase in prize money by $25 million from the previous year represents a significant rise in the rewards for players, highlighting the growing financial incentives in professional golf. The 2024 Tour Championship is thus not only a showcase of extraordinary talent but also a testament to the evolving landscape of golf economics.