Guillermo del Toro Honors Late Brother at Visionary Award Ceremony
Palm Springs, California — Guillermo del Toro emotionally shared the news of his brother’s passing while receiving the Visionary Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3, 2026. The director, known for his innovative storytelling, was accompanied on stage by stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth.
During his heartfelt speech, del Toro reflected on the significance of legacy in his work, saying, “I’ve come to believe that everybody’s born with one or two songs to sing. That’s it, and we keep repeating them until we get them sort of right. This was the song I was born to sing.”
He explained how his film, a reimagining of Mary Shelley’s classic “Frankenstein,” touches on themes of fatherhood and forgiveness. “Three days ago, I lost my older brother. I’m here because the film speaks about a condition that is purely human,” he said, emphasizing that “the heart may break and the broken live on.”
Del Toro revealed that his brother played a crucial role in his creative journey, noting, “My brother and I played Victor and the creature many moments in our lives.” Although he did not disclose his brother’s name or the circumstances surrounding his death, he expressed gratitude for those gathered at the event, indicating his upcoming absences from other functions during the awards season.
The Visionary Award was a recognition of del Toro’s powerful collaboration with the cast, marking the first time the award was presented to both a director and their ensemble. Del Toro’s upcoming projects also include receiving the Creative Impact in Directing Award at a special brunch on January 4.
“Frankenstein” is more than just a horror tale for del Toro; it represents a lifelong dream, merging his artistic vision with the timeless themes explored in the original novel. He remarked, “All my life, I’ve been aiming toward this movie. It is a fusion of the book, my life, and what I know about the Romantic movement.”
