India Strengthens Its Position in the Global Semiconductor Industry

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurated SEMICON India 2024 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on September 11, 2024. This significant event, held from September 11 to 13, focuses on the theme ‘Shaping the Semiconductor Future’. It aims to highlight India’s semiconductor strategy and policy with the goal of establishing the country as a global hub for semiconductors.

Leaders from prominent global semiconductor companies are participating in the conference, which aims to unite industry experts, companies, and global leaders. The event features over 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers, showcasing the scale and importance of the semiconductor sector.

Shri Ajit Manocha, CEO of SEMI, commended the unprecedented scale of SEMICON India 2024, noting the participation of more than 100 CEOs and CXOs from the semiconductor supply chain. He expressed optimism regarding the industry’s commitment to supporting the development of semiconductors in India, highlighting its vital role for the country and the global community.

Dr. Randhir Thakur, President and CEO of Tata Electronics, praised the Prime Minister for facilitating this landmark gathering. He acknowledged the strategic projects initiated by the Prime Minister, including India’s first commercial fab in Dholera and an Indigenous OSAT factory in Jagiroad, Assam.

Mr. Kurt Sievers, CEO of NXP Semiconductors, expressed enthusiasm about SEMICON 2024, describing it as a transformational event for India. He emphasized the importance of ambition, trust, and collaboration in achieving success in the semiconductor sector.

Mr. Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO of Renesas, congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of SEMICON 2024. He indicated that Renesas is expanding its operations in India, establishing assembly and test facilities in Gujarat and increasing its workforce significantly.

Mr. Luc Van Den Hove, CEO of IMEC, extended congratulations to the Prime Minister, reaffirming IMEC’s commitment to supporting India’s semiconductor ambitions through strategic partnerships and a focus on reliable supply chains.

The event also marks the launch of SEMI’s Workforce Development Program in India, which aims to address the talent gap in the semiconductor industry. This initiative will collaborate with educational institutions to develop specialized curricula aimed at enhancing skills for semiconductor design and manufacturing roles.

During the inaugural address, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the critical role that the semiconductor industry will play in India’s technological advancement. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering growth in this sector as a vital component of the nation’s global leadership aspirations.