Sports
Kevin Fiala Shines Despite Kings’ Loss to Lightning
LOS ANGELES, California — Kevin Fiala of the Los Angeles Kings scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 5-3 defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 1, 2026.
Fiala’s efforts came while playing on the second power-play unit, which managed to score twice during the game. This marked a significant achievement for the Kings, as it was their first game this season in which they netted multiple goals during power plays. Until this match, they were the only NHL team not to accomplish this.
Following the game, the team’s coach praised Fiala and the second unit for their performance, which may lead to more opportunities for them going forward. The Kings have struggled recently, with four losses in their last five games.
Over the past four games, Fiala has notably increased his productivity, contributing two goals and two assists, along with nine shots on goal. His recent form has been encouraging for both him and the team as they aim for improvement in the coming matches.
