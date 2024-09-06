Maori Queen Nga Wai Hono i te Po Succeeds Her Father

In a significant moment for the Maori people of New Zealand, Nga Wai Hono i te Po has been officially named as the new queen following the passing of her father, King Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII, on August 30, 2024.

The 27-year-old queen was chosen by the council of Maori chiefs and made her first public appearance on September 5, 2024, during her father’s funeral at Turangawaewae marae, which is the traditional meeting ground of the Kiingitanga movement.

Thousands of mourners gathered to honor the late king, who had reigned for 18 years at the helm of the Kiingitanga, an institution established in 1858 aimed at unifying Maori tribes after the loss of their lands due to colonial actions.

During the ceremonial events, the new queen took part in a traditional canoe procession along the Waikato River, accompanying her father’s casket to its final resting place.

Queen Nga Wai Hono i te Po is the second Maori queen in the dynasty’s history, following her grandmother, Queen Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu. Her ascent to the throne signifies the continuation of a legacy deeply rooted in Maori culture and history.

The new monarch received her name, which symbolizes a connection to her baptism, where the name translates to “Joining of the Rivers.” This event also reinforced the historic ties between the Kiingitanga and the Catholic Church.

While the role of the Maori monarch does not hold formal legal authority, it carries significant cultural importance and represents the unity of the various Maori tribes.

As New Zealand navigates challenges regarding race relations, the leadership of Nga Wai Hono i te Po is seen as pivotal during this transformative period.