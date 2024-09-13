Michaela DePrince: Trailblazing Ballet Star and Humanitarian Dies at 29

Michaela DePrince, an extraordinary ballet dancer and humanitarian, has passed away at the age of 29. Despite facing significant challenges early in life, DePrince’s dedication to ballet and her role as an advocate for children impacted by conflict have made her a global inspiration.

DePrince, originally born as Mabinty Bangura in Sierra Leone, Africa, lost her parents during the Sierra Leone Civil War and was placed in an orphanage. While there, she discovered a picture of a joyful American ballet dancer, which fueled her dream to pursue ballet.

Throughout her stay at the orphanage, DePrince endured harsh mistreatment due to her skin condition, vitiligo, and was given the least resources. After learning her orphanage might be under threat, she fled to a refugee camp and was later adopted by Elaine and Charles DePrince from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, at the age of four.

Her adoptive mother recounted to the Associated Press the condition in which Michaela arrived in America, suffering from severe illnesses. However, inspired by the image of the ballerina, DePrince pursued ballet, ultimately training at prestigious schools and overcoming racial and societal prejudices against Black ballerinas.

Despite obstacles, she flourished, performing in high-profile productions and appearing on the television show “Dancing With the Stars.” At 17, she took part in a notable documentary and became the youngest principal dancer in her theatre’s history. Her proficiency allowed her to join reputable ballet companies, including the Dutch National Ballet and the Boston Ballet, and participate in performances with iconic figures like Madonna and Beyoncé.

DePrince’s life represented resilience and dedication, manifesting in both her artistic and humanitarian commitments. As an ambassador for organizations supporting children affected by war, she personified the triumph of hope and artistry from trying circumstances.

Family and friends of Michaela DePrince have yet to disclose the cause of her death or details about her memorial service. However, her remarkable journey and the profound impact she made remain indelible in the world of dance and beyond.