Sudanese Cathedral Faces Tumult Amid Civil Conflict

In the midst of the ongoing civil war in Sudan, the All Saints Anglican Cathedral in Khartoum stands, though it bears signs of the conflict’s devastation. Once a place of worship, its compound has been transformed into a graveyard. The altar has been vandalized, and pews have been dismantled for firewood by soldiers, according to Archbishop Ezekiel Kondo.

The war erupted in April 2023, taking root in the capital city of Khartoum, when fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces seized the cathedral compound. Archbishop Kondo, the 67-year-old primate of the Episcopal (Anglican) Church of Sudan, remained trapped in the building with his family. “It happened very abruptly. Nobody expected it,” he stated from Port Sudan, where he has taken refuge since mid-2023.

Hostilities erupted between two rival military factions: the Sudanese Armed Forces led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces commanded by Janjaweed leader Hemedti. These factions turned on each other after previously ousting the civilian government, creating a power vacuum and plunging the country into chaos.

The international community faces challenges in obtaining precise casualty figures, but the United Nations estimates that 750,000 individuals face starvation. Additionally, over 10 million people have been displaced, turning Sudan’s conflict into the largest displacement crisis globally. The violence has intensified particularly near military and strategic locations, resulting in heavy bombardments around the airport, exacerbating the humanitarian situation.

After spending three days in the cathedral’s basement, lacking food and water, Archbishop Kondo and the others negotiated their evacuation at gunpoint. Once granted permission to leave, they trekked southward to escape the violence and eventually sought shelter in Port Sudan. Despite the hardship, Kondo remains hopeful, expressing, “It was very difficult, but we thank God. He has been our protector.”

Despite the cathedral’s challenges, Kondo persists in advocating for peace, urging international parachurch organizations to provide relief to Sudan’s starving population. He decries the conflict’s senselessness, lamenting the numerous lives unnecessarily lost. Out of 33 Anglican churches in the Khartoum area, only five continue to function, highlighting the toll the war has taken on religious institutions.

As efforts for peace continue, with international talks in Switzerland and previous discussions in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain resulting in little progress, Kondo calls for the cessation of arms supply to the warring factions. He emphasizes the need for a peaceful resolution, urging a commitment to safeguarding Sudan’s people. “Yes, we are in trouble, but we know God is our refuge,” he affirms in hope.