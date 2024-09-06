Misleading Domino’s Location Found at Hovde Hall

While searching for dining options online, some Purdue University students may encounter a pin indicating a Domino's Pizza at Hovde Hall, the university’s central administrative building.

This pin, visible on Snapchat’s map feature, suggests that there is a pizza restaurant within Hovde Hall, located at 610 Purdue Mall. However, officials confirm that no such establishment exists in the building.

Leslie Gray, the receptionist at Hovde Hall, contacted the Domino’s store to address the erroneous listing. She indicated that her attempts to rectify the address led her to the Stadium Avenue location instead.

Gray expressed her confusion regarding the listing, stating, “It’s really weird. I don’t know why it is listed like that.”

The hours posted for the purported Purdue Mall location differ from those of Hovde Hall, with the pizza place opening and closing later than the administrative building.

When placing an online carryout order and selecting the Purdue Mall location, users are redirected to 616 W. Stadium Ave. to collect their order. Although the Stadium Avenue Domino’s does not serve Hovde Hall directly, employee Jamaine Cannon noted that they supply food for concession stands at Purdue Athletics sporting events.

Cannon commented, “One of the concession stands may be at Hovde Hall. That could be why the Domino’s may be listed at that address.” He added that the Stadium Avenue store handles all pizza orders placed across the campus, which may include deliveries to Hovde Hall.