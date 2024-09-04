Connect with us

Oasis Fans Await Resale Tickets After Weekend Disappointment

15 hours ago

Oasis Concert Tickets

Fans of Oasis who missed the opportunity to purchase tickets during the initial sale are set to receive another chance with the announcement of resale tickets. Starting Monday, September 2, ticketholders will have the option to resell their tickets exclusively through Ticketmaster and Twickets.

The legendary band, comprised of brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, has experienced overwhelming demand for their upcoming reunion shows scheduled for July and August 2025, which include multiple performances at Heaton Park in Manchester and Wembley Stadium in London.

General tickets went on sale on Saturday, August 31, and all 17 available dates quickly sold out as fans faced lengthy virtual queues. Many expressed frustration over issues such as ‘dynamic pricing’, which forced customers to select significantly higher ticket prices during checkout.

Oasis has emphasized the importance of adhering to their resale policies, urging fans to purchase tickets solely through authorized platforms to avoid inflated prices often seen on third-party sites. A statement from the band noted, “We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale. Tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets.”

To further address ticket touting and the use of bots in the resale market, Ticketmaster has issued guidelines that warn against unauthorized resales. Fans considering the purchase of resale tickets are also advised to verify the terms and conditions associated with their tickets, as any found purchased through non-compliant avenues may be deemed void.

