Ticketmaster Experiences Outages Amid Oasis Reunion Ticket Sales

Ticketmaster, the popular ticket-selling platform, faced significant issues on the morning of August 31, during the sale of tickets for the highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour. Reports indicate that users across the UK experienced difficulties accessing the website and app, leading to frustration among fans eager to purchase tickets.

The problems reportedly began around 7am, two hours before the general sale for Oasis tickets commenced in the UK and just one hour prior to the ticket sale in Dublin. Many users took to social media to express their frustrations, claiming they encountered error messages and were unable to log in.

As the ticket sale progressed, issues persisted, with Ticketmaster users from cities such as Manchester, Birmingham, and London reporting difficulties. Of the issues reported, 65% were related to the website, while 29% pertained to the app.

Despite the challenges, a spokesperson for Ticketmaster advised fans to remain patient as they queued for tickets, explaining that millions of fans were accessing the site simultaneously. They encouraged users to hold their place in line, avoid multiple tabs, and ensure they were not utilizing any VPN software.

As of mid-afternoon, Oasis tickets for the Dublin shows were sold out, and Ticketmaster warned that availability for other venues was rapidly decreasing. Fans who had been waiting reported experiencing long queues and technical difficulties that stretched over several hours.

Additionally, the pricing for certain tickets raised concerns, with some reporting that prices had nearly doubled from around £148 to approximately £355 after lengthy waits.

Oasis, consisting of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, announced their reunion after a 15-year hiatus, with plans for a tour across the UK and Ireland in the summer of 2025. Tickets for the tour went on sale on August 31, leading to overwhelming demand and subsequent technical issues.