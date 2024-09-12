World
Monarch of Ijesaland, Oba Aromolaran, Passes at 86
The respected monarch of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, known as the Owa Obokun, has passed away at the age of 86 following a brief illness. Details from the palace indicate that Oba Aromolaran’s passing occurred on Thursday and has been confirmed by palace insiders, although an official statement is yet to be released.
During ThisDay’s visit to the palace, heightened security was evident, and traditional rites customarily performed after the demise of a monarch were being observed. According to a palace source, Oba Aromolaran had been hospitalized at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife, Osun State, before his passing.
Chief Olayinka Fasuyi, the Asiwaju of Ijeshaland, was among the first noble Ijesha chiefs to pay tribute, praising Oba Aromolaran for his monumental historical contributions to Ijesaland. Fasuyi’s heartfelt tribute highlighted the significant impact the monarch had during his 42-year reign.
Oba Aromolaran ascended the throne on February 20, 1982, from the Aromolaran family. His remarkable educational background included a B.Sc. in Economics from the University College Ibadan and further studies in Development Economics. Before becoming a monarch, he established Aromolaran Publishing Company Limited, leaving a legacy of over 100 educational titles.
President Bola Tinubu expressed his sorrow over the monarch’s passing, noting Oba Aromolaran’s commitment to cultural values and justice. The president extended condolences to the people of Osun State and Ijeshaland, acknowledging the monarch’s contributions to education and his role as a unifying figure.
