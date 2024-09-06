Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Not Available in Canada This Fall, Leaving Immunocompromised Patients Seeking Alternatives

Linda Wilhelm, a 64-year-old woman from Bloomfield, New Brunswick, is preparing for a road trip to the United States in hopes of receiving the updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, which will not be offered in Canada this fall as part of the national vaccination campaign.

Wilhelm, who suffers from severe rheumatoid arthritis, is the president of the Canadian Arthritis Patient Alliance and advocates for improved access to vaccines for immunocompromised individuals. She believes the protein-based Novavax vaccine is a more suitable option than the commonly used mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, as she has experienced adverse reactions to the latter.

Feeling ‘expendable,’ Wilhelm has urged the federal government to reconsider the availability of Novavax. Recently, a network advocating for immunocompromised individuals contacted various health officials to increase awareness and accessibility of the protein-based vaccine. The network argues that many individuals with compromised immune systems have faced challenges with mRNA vaccines but have responded positively to Novavax.

Despite receiving six doses of mRNA vaccines, Wilhelm’s condition worsened with each shot. She reported experiencing severe flare-ups of her rheumatoid arthritis, including symptoms akin to a prolonged flu after her vaccinations. Her search for Novavax began after contracting COVID-19 in October 2023, during which she fell ill for two months.

In April, after navigating through various pharmacies and health services, Wilhelm successfully received a Novavax dose in Saint John, experiencing no adverse reactions. However, the Canadian health authorities confirmed that the updated Novavax vaccine will not be available in Canada for the upcoming vaccination campaign.

Health Canada announced plans to acquire mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, while the availability of Novavax depends on vaccination contracts which have not been confirmed for the current season. Although provinces may procure Novavax independently, New Brunswick has stated that the demand for this vaccine is low and therefore made it unfeasible to order.

According to health officials, there have been low uptake numbers for Novavax nationwide. Of the 125,000 ordered doses, only 5,529 have been administered as of June 30, 2024. Wilhelm attributes this low uptake to a lack of public knowledge about the vaccine and difficulties in accessing it.

Wilhelm, representing a significant portion of the population with compromised immune systems, seeks alternatives while emphasizing the need for government support in obtaining adequate healthcare. She is preparing to travel to Maine to receive the Novavax vaccine at her own expense, which she believes is necessary for her health security.