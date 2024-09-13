Playboi Carti Gifts Fans New Track ‘All Red’ on His Birthday

The popular rapper Playboi Carti has surprised his fans by releasing a new song titled “All Red” on the occasion of his 29th birthday. This marks Carti’s first track to reach streaming platforms since the release of his 2020 album, ‘Whole Lotta Red‘.

The rumors about a new release began circulating recently, creating a buzz among fans. Shortly after its initial YouTube release, “All Red” became available on digital streaming platforms. The Atlanta-based artist made this announcement via the Instagram page of his Opium label, proclaiming, “THIS 1 FOR YAL, I CANT LIE.”

The song features Carti’s distinctive style, with production handled by frequent collaborator F1lthy. The track is characterized by its chaotic production and finds Carti experimenting with his vocals once more, drawing comparisons to fellow rapper Future.

Playboi Carti has also hinted at the long-awaited arrival of his album ‘I Am Music‘. Although the release date remains unspecified, it is promised to be available before October 2025, with various merchandise bundles being promoted on his webstore.

Despite being his first streaming release since 2020, Carti has shared multiple singles on YouTube over the past year. These include collaborations and tracks like “Backr00ms” with Travis Scott, “2024,” “Evil J0rdan,” “Ketamine,” “H00dbyair,” and “Different Day.”

Recently, Playboi Carti was honored at Billboard‘s 2024 event in New York City, where he received the Artist of the Year award. During a rare public appearance to accept the award, Carti expressed gratitude to his mother, God, Billboard, and his supporters.