Volt Unveils VX2: Pioneering the Future of Stablecoin Settlements

Volt has announced the launch of VX2, a groundbreaking stablecoin settlement solution aimed at revolutionizing cross-border payments. Designed to seamlessly integrate with existing real-time payment (RTP) infrastructures, VX2 represents a significant advancement in Volt’s commitment to enhancing global payment systems.

Leading this new initiative is Tom Greenwood, formerly CEO of Volt, who will transition into steering VX2. Greenwood’s extensive background in real-time payments infrastructure and his enthusiasm for digital assets make him an optimal choice for navigating the complex landscape of cross-border payments.

VX2 targets pressing issues in cross-border transactions using stablecoins like USDT and USDC. It provides a unified access point and interoperable protocol, acting as a comprehensive orchestration layer between traditional cloud-based and emerging digital infrastructures.

The project strengthens its framework through partnerships with major stablecoin liquidity providers, including exchanges, issuers, and over-the-counter (OTC) desks. These alliances facilitate seamless integration with Volt’s proprietary network of banking connections, bridging the gap between conventional and digital finance systems.

As global demand for secure and efficient digital solutions rises, the transparent and mature regulatory environment for digital assets creates a conducive ecosystem for innovation. VX2 is poised to harness these developments, offering an enhanced solution that aligns traditional financial systems with new digital technologies.

Robert Kraal, Chairman of Volt’s Board, expressed enthusiasm for this endeavor alongside Tom Greenwood: “We believe in accelerating the digitization of global capital flows. Volt and VX2 are integral to delivering value, transparency, and speed to our clients worldwide.”

With VX2 being a majority-owned separate entity supported by Volt’s core investors, including IVP, EQT, CommerzVentures, Augmentum Fintech, and Fuel Ventures, it retains a dedicated focus while leveraging Volt’s expertise and resources. As VX2 launches, Steffen Vollert will serve as Interim CEO of Volt to maintain continuity in core operations.

Under Greenwood’s guidance, a specialized team will work on evolving VX2 into a potent platform for contemporary payment solutions. Tom Greenwood concludes, “We are shaping another pivotal aspect of Volt’s mission to advance real-time payments, aiming for a global 24/7/365 payment network.”