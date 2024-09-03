Rennaï Partners with Victoria Beckham Beauty for Canadian Launch

MONTRÉAL, le 3 septembre 2024 – Rennaï, a new beauty and wellness concept, announces an exclusive partnership with Victoria Beckham Beauty in Canada.

This collaboration coincides with the opening of Rennaï’s first boutique on Thursday, September 5, in a 36,000 square foot space located at ROYALMOUNT.

Rennaï aims to become a leading destination for personalized beauty and wellness services and plans to open additional stores across North America over the next five years.

Victoria Beckham Beauty, launched in September 2019, is a high-end brand known for its healthy and eco-friendly beauty and skincare products. The brand reflects Victoria Beckham’s commitment to excellence in all forms.

The product range includes makeup, skincare, and fragrances, featuring iconic items such as the Satin Kajal pencil, Vast Lash mascara, Posh lipstick, and skincare developed in collaboration with Augustinus Bader.

Christopher Novak, President and Chief Creative Officer of Rennaï, stated, ‘This exclusive partnership reflects the vision and values shared by Rennaï and Victoria Beckham Beauty, two companies dedicated to helping individuals feel unique, confident, and comfortable in their skin.’

Victoria Beckham Beauty is currently available in the United States and Europe, making Rennaï its first and only retail partner in Canada.

Katia Beauchamp, CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty, expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying, ‘Given the growing interest in our brand in Canada through our online store, it was only natural to provide Canadian customers with an in-person brand experience.’

The Victoria Beckham Beauty counter will be located in Rennaï’s ‘Renewal’ area dedicated to beauty and will be staffed by highly qualified specialists. These experts will enhance the customer experience through specialized techniques and personalized applications.

Rennaï’s mission is to help individuals achieve optimal well-being through a holistic, 360° personalized self-care approach in an enjoyable and accessible environment.

The name Rennaï is inspired by the word ‘renaissance,’ symbolizing ‘new vigor, new life.’ The brand offers carefully selected beauty products from around the globe, along with personalized services that nourish the body, soul, and spirit, including consultations with beauty, nutrition, and wellness experts.

ROYALMOUNT is a new destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment in Montreal, where connectivity, creativity, and sustainability create a unique environment. This world-class district features 170 stores, including 60 restaurants and cafes.

ROYALMOUNT consists of 50% new market concepts and has the largest concentration of luxury flagship stores in Quebec. The site also includes a 77,000 square foot urban park and a public art pathway showcasing over 60 artworks from local and international artists.

Developed by Carbonleo, ROYALMOUNT is set to become Canada’s largest LEED Gold certified retail development.

Victoria Beckham Beauty aims to create products that meet the highest standards of performance and luxury, promoting integrity, transparency, and inclusivity.