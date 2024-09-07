Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci Collaborate on ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

The highly anticipated sequel, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘, marks a significant collaboration between renowned director Tim Burton and Italian actress Monica Bellucci. The film was officially released in the United States on September 6, 2024.

Bellucci expressed her happiness in meeting Burton, stating, ‘What I can say … I’m glad I met the man, first of all.’ In an interview with Elle France, she described their connection as a rare encounter that is life-changing.

Burton, famous for iconic films such as ‘Beetlejuice’ (1988), ‘Edward Scissorhands‘ (1990), and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993), has a storied career that continues to evolve. Bellucci, initially a successful model, has achieved fame through various films, including ‘Malèna’ (2000) and ‘The Matrix‘ sequels.

Their relationship began in earnest in 2023 after years of acquaintance, first meeting briefly on the red carpet in 2006 while both were in previous relationships. They rekindled their bond in October 2022 at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France, where Bellucci honored Burton with a lifetime achievement award.

They made their first public appearance as a couple during the Rome Film Festival in October 2023, solidifying their relationship in the public eye. Bellucci remarked on her experience working with Burton, stating, ‘I love this dream world where the monsters are kind.’

In ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, Bellucci assumes the role of the wife of the titular character, played by Michael Keaton. Filming for the project primarily took place in London, emphasizing Burton’s vision of a return to his roots.

The film debuted at the Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2024, further heightening anticipation for its public release. Bellucci acknowledged Burton’s significant impact on her perspective, citing a newfound appreciation for his creative world.

In July 2024, the couple attended an event together, marking a rare public appearance, where Bellucci was presented with a lifetime achievement award, further demonstrating their growing partnership.