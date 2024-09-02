Connect with us

Tragic Incident at Park Tavern Leaves Two Dead and Several Injured

Park Tavern Patio Incident Memorial

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A tragic incident occurred at the Park Tavern on Sunday evening, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to four others. The incident transpired when a male driver, aged 56, entered the parking lot of the establishment around 8 p.m. and subsequently drove into the outdoor patio area.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver attempt to park before accelerating toward the patio. One witness, Josh Fix, described his experience of narrowly avoiding the vehicle, only to witness it crash into the restaurant’s outdoor seating area.

The St. Louis Park Police have confirmed the arrest of the driver on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation, which is being conducted by the St. Louis Park Police Department alongside various local law enforcement agencies.

While the identities of the victims have not been officially released, reports indicate that one of the deceased was an employee of Methodist Hospital, who was celebrating a colleague’s last shift at the restaurant. Four other employees from the hospital were also injured during the incident.

In the aftermath of the crash, Park Tavern has announced its closure until further notice in order to support its staff and the community during this difficult time. A memorial has been set up outside the restaurant, where community members have begun to pay their respects.

Mayor Nadia Mohamed expressed her condolences to the families affected by this tragedy, emphasizing the support of the St. Louis Park community during this difficult period. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing, with further details expected to be released as they become available.

