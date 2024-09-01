News
Weather Update for Hyderabad: September 1, 2024
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 1, 2024, is recorded at 22.28 °C. The day’s forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 19.76 °C and a maximum of 22.28 °C.
The relative humidity is notably high at 96%, accompanied by a wind speed of 96 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and is expected to set at 06:30 PM.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, on September 2, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum temperature of 20.68 °C and a maximum temperature of 21.38 °C. Humidity levels for tomorrow will be at 93%.
The forecast for today suggests that the sky will be rainy. Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly, considering the temperature and predicted weather conditions.
Today’s air quality index (AQI) in Hyderabad stands at 12.0, which is indicative of good air quality in the area. This allows individuals to engage in regular physical activities and enjoy outdoor settings.
Being aware of the AQI facilitates informed decisions regarding overall well-being and helps in planning daily activities effectively.
