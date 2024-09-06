Celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chavithi, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated with immense devotion across India and among Hindu communities globally. This festival signifies the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity known for wisdom, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 7, marking the beginning of a ten-day celebration that commences on the fourth day of the Hindu lunar-solar month of Bhadrapada.

During this festive occasion, devotees bring home idols of Lord Ganesha, performing prayers and offering traditional sweets such as modaks, which are considered the deity’s favorite. Celebrations typically culminate with a ritual immersion of the idols in water bodies, known as Visarjan, symbolizing Ganesha’s return to his celestial abode.

As part of the celebrations, many individuals and families exchange greetings and well-wishes. Messages of prosperity, success, and happiness are shared among friends and loved ones, reflecting the joyous spirit of the occasion.

Various places, including homes, temples, and community pandals, are adorned with decorations to welcome Lord Ganesha, emphasizing the festive atmosphere that envelopes the community during this time.