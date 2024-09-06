Connect with us

News

Celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Published

2 days ago

on

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chavithi, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated with immense devotion across India and among Hindu communities globally. This festival signifies the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity known for wisdom, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 7, marking the beginning of a ten-day celebration that commences on the fourth day of the Hindu lunar-solar month of Bhadrapada.

During this festive occasion, devotees bring home idols of Lord Ganesha, performing prayers and offering traditional sweets such as modaks, which are considered the deity’s favorite. Celebrations typically culminate with a ritual immersion of the idols in water bodies, known as Visarjan, symbolizing Ganesha’s return to his celestial abode.

As part of the celebrations, many individuals and families exchange greetings and well-wishes. Messages of prosperity, success, and happiness are shared among friends and loved ones, reflecting the joyous spirit of the occasion.

Various places, including homes, temples, and community pandals, are adorned with decorations to welcome Lord Ganesha, emphasizing the festive atmosphere that envelopes the community during this time.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.