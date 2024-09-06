Connect with us

DJI Launches Budget-Friendly DJI Neo Selfie Drone

2 days ago

Dji Neo Selfie Drone

DJI has announced the release of the DJI Neo, a compact and budget-friendly selfie drone intended for casual users and vloggers. This drone can be simply launched from the user’s palm for a seamless, controller-free flight experience.

Weighing only 135 grams, the DJI Neo is the lightest drone in DJI’s lineup, making it convenient for transport and easy to handle in tight spaces, both indoors and outdoors. Its design includes propeller guards for enhanced flight safety.

The DJI Neo is capable of capturing 4K ultra-stabilized video, enhanced by artificial intelligence for subject tracking and various automated shooting modes to facilitate content creation. The drone can be activated and operated using voice commands or through the DJI Fly App.

For those who prefer a more traditional remote control experience, the DJI Neo is compatible with the DJI RC-N3, DJI RC-N2, and FPV Remote Controller 3, alongside support for a first-person view through DJI Goggles 3 and RC Motion 3.

The pricing for the DJI Neo starts at £169 for the standard package and £299 for the Fly More Combo, which includes additional accessories such as extra batteries and a charging hub. The product will be available through heliguy™, a leading retailer of DJI products in the UK.

Key features of the DJI Neo include a maximum flight time of 18 minutes, a 1/2-inch image sensor capable of taking 12MP photos, and a maximum video resolution of 4K at 30 frames per second. This level of performance aims to cater to both beginner drone pilots and more experienced users in search of a portable solution for high-quality footage.

Additionally, the drone offers a range of intelligent shooting modes such as Dronie, Circle, Rocket, Spotlight, Helix, and Boomerang, which can enhance the creativity of users’ content. With built-in 22GB storage, users can store ample footage, although external SD card support is not available.

The DJI Neo’s compact size, user-friendly features, and affordable pricing position it as an attractive option for both novice and seasoned drone enthusiasts looking to document their experiences.

Rachel Adams

