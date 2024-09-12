Dua Lipa Expands ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ with Global 2025 Dates

Live Nation has announced an electrifying opportunity for fans of pop sensation Dua Lipa as she expands her ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ with new global dates throughout 2025. The announcement was made public by Dua herself on her social media platforms on Thursday.

Announcing the tour with enthusiasm, Dua Lipa expressed her excitement for the upcoming performances, highlighting the demand by her fans who missed her 2022 shows. She promised an unforgettable show experience and shared her eagerness to embark on this extensive musical journey.

The ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ is set to span over 40 dates, covering major regions including Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. While South American locations are to be disclosed later, fans globally are on high alert for the exciting performances ahead.

Presale access for tickets is currently available, with sales officially opening on September 19, and the general sale following closely on September 20. In a note to her followers, Dua urged them to stay updated as additional dates will soon be revealed, urging them to ‘watch this space’.

This latest tour follows her much-lauded appearance on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival 2024, where she headlined on Friday night. Critics and fans alike praised her performance, marking it as a career highlight, with her subsequent shows at London’s Wembley Stadium selling out instantly. With demand reaching unprecedented levels, Dua’s ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ is poised to be a standout event of 2025.

American Express is offering its Card Members exclusive access to presale tickets, allowing them an advantage over the general public starting from September 18, as part of its benefits program for arts, music, sports, and more.