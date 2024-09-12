Entertainment
Dua Lipa Expands ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ with Global 2025 Dates
Live Nation has announced an electrifying opportunity for fans of pop sensation Dua Lipa as she expands her ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ with new global dates throughout 2025. The announcement was made public by Dua herself on her social media platforms on Thursday.
Announcing the tour with enthusiasm, Dua Lipa expressed her excitement for the upcoming performances, highlighting the demand by her fans who missed her 2022 shows. She promised an unforgettable show experience and shared her eagerness to embark on this extensive musical journey.
The ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ is set to span over 40 dates, covering major regions including Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. While South American locations are to be disclosed later, fans globally are on high alert for the exciting performances ahead.
Presale access for tickets is currently available, with sales officially opening on September 19, and the general sale following closely on September 20. In a note to her followers, Dua urged them to stay updated as additional dates will soon be revealed, urging them to ‘watch this space’.
This latest tour follows her much-lauded appearance on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival 2024, where she headlined on Friday night. Critics and fans alike praised her performance, marking it as a career highlight, with her subsequent shows at London’s Wembley Stadium selling out instantly. With demand reaching unprecedented levels, Dua’s ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ is poised to be a standout event of 2025.
American Express is offering its Card Members exclusive access to presale tickets, allowing them an advantage over the general public starting from September 18, as part of its benefits program for arts, music, sports, and more.
Recent Posts
- PGA Tour Players Humored by Nostalgic Photo Trend at Procore Championship
- The Penguin Review: A Unique Batman Spin-off Explores the Depths of Gotham’s Underworld
- NASA’s Perseverance Rover Observes Visible Aurora on Mars
- Celebrities Share Insights and Encouragement Amid Latest Industry News
- Rookie Wide Receivers in Fantasy Football: A New Favorite Emerges
- Arizona State vs Texas State Showdown Set for College Football Week 3
- Josh Allen Dismisses Injury Concerns Ahead of Thursday Night Matchup
- Vans Warped Tour Anticipated to Make a Return in 2025 as Destination Events
- Northern Lights to Illuminate UK Skies This Week
- Putin Warns NATO of Escalation as US and UK Consider Easing Restrictions on Kyiv’s Weapon Use
- Chad McQueen, Actor and Auto Racing Enthusiast, Passes Away at 63
- Dockar-Clay’s Remarkable Journey to NRL Finals
- Dua Lipa Expands ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ with Global 2025 Dates
- Indian Stock Market Surges as Sensex and Nifty Hit Record Highs
- Monarch of Ijesaland, Oba Aromolaran, Passes at 86
- Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow Reflect on ‘The Old Man’ and Personal Challenges
- Buffalo Bills Face Miami Dolphins in Thursday Night Football Showdown
- Shane Lowry Overcomes Early Struggles at Amgen Irish Open
- Taskmaster Season 18 Debuts with New Comedian Line-Up
- Halsey Announces Engagement to Avan Jogia