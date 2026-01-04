Real Madrid Hosts Real Betis in Must-Win Match to Start 2026

Madrid, Spain — Real Madrid kicks off the new year on Sunday as they host Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabéu in a crucial La Liga match. After a troubling 2025 that saw them surrender their league lead to Barcelona, Madrid aims to start 2026 on a positive note and reduce the gap behind their rivals.

The match is vital for the team, currently seven points adrift in the La Liga standings. A win against Betis will be pivotal in regaining confidence ahead of a daunting semifinal against Atlético Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup next week.

However, Real Madrid faces a significant challenge without their star forward, Kylian Mbappé, due to a knee injury. The Frenchman, who has scored 18 goals in La Liga this season, will not play, leaving manager Xabi Alonso to rely on Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham to drive the offense.

“We have to step up as a team,” said Rodrygo in a recent press conference. “Losing Mbappé is tough, but we have the talent to manage without him.”

Both teams come into the match with strong recent performances. Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory against Sevilla in their last outing, while Real Betis shut out Getafe with a commanding 4-0 win. However, the historical context is against Madrid, as they have only won once in the last five matches against Betis.

Real Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, will also miss key players including Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente, and former Madrid star Isco, but are optimistic about their chances. The team has found form lately, thanks to impactful contributions from players like Juan “Cucho” Hernández.

“We believe we can surprise them,” Pellegrini stated. “Every player knows their role and the strengths we have to exploit.”

The expected lineups suggest a 4-2-3-1 formation for both sides. Real Madrid is anticipated to start with Thibaut Courtois in goal, a back four of Valverde, Rüdiger, Asencio, and Carreras, midfielders Tchouaméni and Güler, and an attacking trio of Rodrygo, Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior supporting Gonzalo García up top.

Meanwhile, Betis will likely feature Vallés in goal, with Bellerín, Bartra, Natan, and Valentín in defense. The midfield will include Deossa and Roca, with Antony, Fornals, and Hernández leading the attack.

As the match draws closer, both fan bases anticipate a thrilling encounter that will set the tone for the rest of the season. With so much at stake, all eyes will be on the players to deliver their best performances. The match is set to kick off at 4:15 PM CET.