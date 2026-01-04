Bruins and Canucks Battle in Saturday Night Showdown

Vancouver, Canada — The Boston Bruins are set to face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena. This match is the first game of the new year for the Bruins, who are looking to continue their momentum from a strong finish in 2025.

The Bruins, currently in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 44 points, come into this matchup with a record of 21 wins, 18 losses, and 2 overtime losses. Meanwhile, the Canucks sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 16 wins, 20 losses, and 4 overtime losses, totaling 36 points.

Fans are excited for what many believe will be a winning opportunity for the Bruins against a struggling Canucks team. “It’d be nice to see the B’s replicate their last performance of 2025,” one local commentator shared. “The Canucks are not a good hockey team, so this game should be there for the taking.”

Injury reports show that the Bruins will be without defenseman Henri Jokiharju and forward Jordan Harris, while Tanner Jeannot is listed as day-to-day. The Canucks will also feel a blow, with players like Guillaume Brisebois and Derek Forbort out due to various injuries.

As the game approaches, the Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals with a moneyline of -230, while the Canucks are +1.5 with a moneyline of +190. The total points line is set at 6.5.

Fans are encouraged to tune in, grab some coffee, and get ready for an exciting night of hockey. As one enthusiastic supporter put it: ‘Bruins! Canucks! On ice!’”