New York Islanders Stand by Barzal After Ejection in Tough Loss

Columbus, Ohio — The New York Islanders rallied behind Mathew Barzal after his ejection in a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night. Barzal was thrown out early in the second period for delivering a two-handed slash to Mason Marchment. His action followed a knee trip on rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer, which drew concern from the team.

Islanders’ players were quick to support Barzal, viewing his actions as protecting a teammate. Defenseman Adam Pelech expressed solidarity, stating, “I think he was pissed off. He felt it was a dirty play on Schaef. We’re all with Barzy, obviously.”

Head coach Patrick Roy echoed these sentiments, asserting that the organization values unity and accountability. “We thought it was a knee on Schaef. We’re never going to blame a teammate for trying to defend a teammate,” Roy said.

Barzal’s ejection may bring potential supplementary discipline, but the Islanders are prepared to accept that as a consequence. For them, the message of protection outweighed the punishment. “You gotta stand up for him,” forward Kyle MacLean said regarding Schaefer. “He’s a young guy and one of your best players. It’s good to see Barzy do something.”

Schaefer himself acknowledged Barzal’s leadership, saying, “He’s a great leader. That just shows an older guy helping me out there. It means a lot.” The incident reflects a season-long trend for the Islanders, who have consistently defended Schaefer against opponents testing his resolve. “Every night is going to be a battle, no matter what,” Schaefer told reporters in November.

The Islanders have shown a collective commitment to protecting their young star, reinforcing a culture of camaraderie and mutual support. As they prepare for their next matchup, the team remains focused on maintaining that unity.