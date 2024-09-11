Glenn Close Reflects on Five Decades in Acting During Recent Interview

Glenn Close, the celebrated actress known for her roles across stage and screen, recently shared insights about her lengthy career during an interview at the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 show in New York City.

During the show, Close was engaged in a discussion about the legacy of Ralph Lauren, who is marking over fifty years in the fashion industry. Close reflected on her own career, mentioning that she will celebrate fifty years as a working actress this September.

Following the New York show, Close met at Sydmonton Court, the grand estate owned by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, where she is currently filming for Netflix‘s “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.” Close noted the unique experience of playing a character that performs as a church organist.

Close’s dog, Pippy, was also present during the interview, having been flown in from her home in Montana. The actress discussed how her memorable performances often address significant societal issues, from motherhood to LGBTQ+ rights, thus illustrating the themes she chooses to engage with through her work.

Throughout her career, Close has received numerous accolades, including three Tony Awards, three Emmy Awards, and several Golden Globe Awards, though she has been nominated for an Oscar eight times without a win. She shared her thoughts on how difficult personal experiences have influenced her acting journey, stating that creating characters has often been easier for her than understanding herself.

Close credits her upbringing and her early life experiences, including her time spent in a religious organization, for influencing her work as an actress. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to channel her imagination into her performances, characterizing art as something that connects deeply with human outrage.

Discussing fashion’s impact on her performances, Close identified the power suit in films like “Jagged Edge” as a significant addition to her wardrobe. She has also amassed a collection of costumes, which are preserved at a museum-quality facility at Indiana University.

Close expressed strong opinions regarding the visual presentation of characters, notably emphasizing the importance of hair design in film and the effectiveness of costumes in conveying character strength and emotion.

Looking ahead, Close affirmed her continuous motivation in acting, reflecting on the importance of remaining engaged and excited about her craft even after decades in the industry.