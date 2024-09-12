Insurance News Supports Mental Health Awareness with R U OK? Day Initiative

Insurance News has announced a charitable initiative in support of mental health organization R U OK?, coinciding with this year’s industry wellness survey. On R U OK? Day, Insurance News Managing Director Andrew Silcox committed to donating $1 for every response received to the Insurance Wellbeing Survey. The survey is aimed at better understanding the wellbeing of individuals within the insurance industry.

The survey seeks to gather feedback on a range of topics, including workload, mood, feelings, workplace bullying, customer behavior, discrimination, compensation, work-life balance, hours, productivity, flexibility, childcare, and remote working conditions. It also inquires about personal coping mechanisms and suggestions for improved support. The anonymous results will be analyzed to identify areas in need of employer attention.

Today has seen a series of industry initiatives. Insurance Australia Group (IAG) hosted a session dedicated to communicating with those who may be exhibiting unusual behavior. Andrew Scarlis, IAG’s consumer lifestyle and growth products national manager, stressed the importance of addressing such concerns proactively every day, not just on R U OK? Day.

The QBE Foundation has been a partner of R U OK? since 2018. Local CEO Sue Houghton emphasized the importance of continuing these crucial conversations to foster safer and more supportive work environments.

Suncorp’s Executive General Manager of workers’ compensation, Allicia Tsolis, highlighted the significance of prioritizing mental wellbeing in the workplace, particularly for teams managing emotionally challenging cases. She encouraged colleagues to check in on each other regularly, as such gestures can significantly impact an individual’s mental health.