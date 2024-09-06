Entertainment
Jay Chou to Perform at Taipei Dome in Historic Solo Concerts
On September 6, 2024, JVR Music announced that pop star Jay Chou (周杰倫) will make history by becoming the first singer to hold solo concerts at Taipei Dome in December.
The concert series is part of Chou’s ‘Carnival‘ tour, which will be his first solo performances in Taipei in seven years. This marks a significant milestone as these will be the inaugural solo concerts held at Taipei Dome.
Chou launched the ‘Carnival’ tour in Shanghai in October 2019 to celebrate two decades in the music industry. However, the tour faced interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020. Following a hiatus, the tour resumed in December 2022, with Chou starting 2024 with concerts in London and Paris.
Details regarding specific dates or additional information about the Taipei concerts have not yet been provided. Prior to Chou’s performances, Taipei Dome will host its first non-sports event, the National Day Gala, on October 5, featuring singer Jody Chiang (江蕙), who will perform publicly for the first time since retiring nine years ago.
Organizer Ars Formosa Co. officially confirmed Chiang’s participation in the event, expressing enthusiasm for her performance during the National Day celebrations.
