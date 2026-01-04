Sports
Kentucky QB Cutter Boley to Enter Transfer Portal
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley announced on Jan. 1 that he plans to enter the transfer portal after a promising freshman season with the Wildcats. The announcement came shortly after 4 p.m. ET and has been anticipated for weeks.
Boley, a Hodgenville native, joined the University of Kentucky as a consensus four-star recruit. In his first year, he played behind a former five-star quarterback, participating in four games to maintain his redshirt eligibility. He made his first career start against in-state rival Louisville, finishing the season with 338 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.
As a redshirt freshman, Boley took over as the starting quarterback following an injury to veteran transfer Zach Calzada in Week 2. He went on to make his first Southeastern Conference (SEC) start and kept the job for the remainder of the season. Boley wrapped up the 2025 season with 2,160 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, while leading Kentucky to a 5-7 record.
Before the firing of head coach Mark Stoops, Boley expressed his commitment to Kentucky, stating, “This is definitely where I want to be.” After Stoops’ dismissal, excitement from the new coaching staff, including head coach Will Stein, continued to surround Boley’s prospects.
Security concerns regarding Boley’s starting position arose with news that Stein sought a new transfer quarterback to compete with him. Reports indicate that Arizona State is emerging as a strong candidate for Boley’s next destination, especially after their quarterback Sam Leavitt entered the transfer portal.
Boley finished his tenure at Kentucky with notable achievements, including setting a freshman record by throwing five touchdowns in a game against Tennessee. As he explores options, the future looks uncertain for both Boley and Kentucky’s quarterback situation.
As conversations about roster changes unfold, Boley has three years of eligibility left, positioning him for a new opportunity in college football soon.
