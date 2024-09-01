Russia is currently grappling with a profound issue that extends beyond economic sanctions and shrinking energy trade. The country is experiencing a significant exodus of its most skilled workers, who are leaving due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, now in its third year.

Richard Portes, an economist from the London Business School, forecasts a bleak future for Russia, emphasizing that the effects of this brain drain are already evident. He notes that a substantial number of those who fled were from the nation’s youngest and most educated segments, with 86% of those who left in 2022 being under the age of 45 and 80% holding college degrees, according to a study from the French Institute of International Relations.

The departure of educated citizens has led to significant financial losses for the country, amounting to nearly $42 billion in 2022 as many Russians relocated abroad. These losses are compounding existing economic challenges, including a notable increase in poverty levels.

Portes predicts that regardless of the outcome of the conflict, over the next five years, Russia will suffer from a depletion of both physical and knowledge capital. He emphasizes that the loss of skilled individuals will hinder the economy’s growth and technological innovation, deteriorating the competitive edge of various sectors.

Moreover, the trend of brain drain is particularly concerning because it is difficult to replace experienced workers. New graduates do not possess the same level of expertise and innovative capacity as those who have spent considerable time in their respective fields.

Currently, Russia’s economy is facing various difficulties, with reports indicating that labor productivity fell over 3% last year. Additionally, patent applications decreased by 13% in Russia in 2022, reflecting a decline in innovative output.

Looking ahead, experts warn that Russia’s economy may increasingly rely on natural resources rather than on innovation-driven industries. This shift could lead to a lower standard of living for many Russians as public services, healthcare, and education suffer from diminished investment.

As the situation progresses, analysts suggest that Russia could experience a transition into a resource-based economy that lacks the dynamism of a modern economic system, further exacerbating the challenges faced by its citizens.