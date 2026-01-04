Sports
Louisville Football Signs Former Buckeye Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has committed to the University of Louisville, marking a new chapter in his college football career.
Kienholz, who spent three seasons with the Buckeyes, is set to join Louisville with two years of eligibility remaining. He hopes to solidify his position as the starting quarterback after a competitive battle at Ohio State, where he eventually lost the role to Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin.
During the 2023 season, Kienholz played in seven games, completing 11 of 14 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown. He also showcased his versatility by rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts. His performance caught the attention of OSU head coach Ryan Day, who described him as a “tremendous athlete” at Big Ten Media Days.
As Kienholz transitions to Louisville, he joins a team that has experienced significant roster changes, including the loss of multiple quarterbacks to the transfer portal. With previous scholarship quarterbacks opting to leave, he seems poised to compete for the starting job alongside true freshman Briggs Cherry.
While at Ohio State, Kienholz was ranked as the No. 194 prospect in the Class of 2023 and was highly sought after by several programs, including Illinois and Washington before opting for the Buckeyes.
In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville had a successful run, finishing with a 9-4 overall record and securing a win in the Boca Raton Bowl. Kienholz’s arrival is expected to bolster the Cardinals’ offense as they prepare for the upcoming season.
This offseason has seen Louisville actively looking for talent through the transfer portal, as they adjust to roster changes while aiming for another successful campaign.
