College Football Transfer Portal Opens for Big Player Movements

Los Angeles, CA — The college football transfer portal officially opened on January 2, 2026, marking the start of a significant movement period for players seeking new teams. This window, which lasts until January 16, is the only opportunity for athletes to transfer ahead of the next season without needing a waiver.

Many notable players have announced their intent to transfer, including DJ Lagway from Florida, Sam Leavitt from Arizona State, Dylan Raiola from Nebraska, and Drew Mestemaker from North Texas, who is headed to Oklahoma State. The excitement surrounding these players reflects the increased stakes in the transfer market this offseason.

The financial implications of these transfers have grown considerably. Previous seasons saw Power 4 programs securing proven quarterbacks for around $1.5 million or less. However, this year, top quarterbacks are reportedly expecting upwards of $3 to $4 million, with elite talents potentially commanding as much as $5 million.

Fernando Mendoza, now a Heisman Trophy winner with Indiana, leads a list of 26 intriguing quarterbacks in the portal. His journey from a transfer to a national champion highlights the potential for players to make a significant impact at their next schools.

Quarterbacks like Sorsby from Cincinnati are also in the mix, showcasing impressive statistics that could make them top picks in the upcoming NFL draft. With 5,613 passing yards and 63 touchdowns in two seasons, Sorsby is one of many players garnering interest from programs such as Texas Tech and LSU.

As the transfer period unfolds, schools are scrambling to secure top talent and strategize for the upcoming season. With just one portal window available, this offseason is poised to be the most active in recent history.

The transfer portal will close on January 16, promising a whirlwind of transactions that could reshape college football for the next season.