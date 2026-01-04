Texas Tech Set to Face Arizona Wildcats in Key Women’s Basketball Matchup

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 21 Texas Tech Lady Raiders are looking to extend their impressive 15-game winning streak when they host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

With a season record of 15-0, the Lady Raiders are tied for the best start in program history, matching the 2003-04 team. This season, Texas Tech is also excelling in Big 12 conference play with a 2-0 start, their best since the 2011-12 season. A victory against Arizona would set a new record for the best start to a season.

Texas Tech’s success can be attributed to its scoring prowess, featuring three players averaging double figures: player one at 14.6 points per game, player two at 14.4, and player three at 14.1. The Lady Raiders are the only team in the Big 12, and one of just five nationally, to have three players score at least 14.0 points per game.

Notably, player one leads the team in scoring off the bench, showcasing her talent as a crucial part of the team’s rotation.

On the other side, the Arizona Wildcats have a record of 9-4 and are looking for their first win in conference play, standing at 0-2. The Wildcats have notable victories against UC Irvine, Northern Arizona, and Northern Colorado, but have fallen to Southern, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.

Arizona is known for its offensive capabilities, averaging 76.6 points per game while allowing 66.6 points to opponents. The Wildcats shoot an impressive 47.5 percent from the field, racking up an average of 16.8 assists and 8.9 steals per game. Key players for Arizona include Mickayla Perdue at 18.1 points per game, along with Noelani Cornfield and Daniah Trammell contributing 13.9 and 10.8 points, respectively.

With both teams showing strong performances this season, the upcoming matchup is expected to be an exciting clash in Lubbock.