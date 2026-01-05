Lakers Coach Sits Ayton, Credits Hayes for Victory

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers secured a critical win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, but it came with some controversy regarding Deandre Ayton’s performance. Lakers head coach JJ Redick benched Ayton in the fourth quarter, opting to play Jaxson Hayes instead because he was performing better, according to Redick.

Ayton had a lackluster game, finishing with only four points, six rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes on the floor. He attempted just four field goals and did not exhibit the energy the Lakers needed during the contest. The decision to bench him proved crucial as the Lakers closed the game with a 128-121 victory, outscoring Memphis by seven points in the fourth quarter.

“He was playing better,” Redick said when asked about his decision to go with Hayes, who contributed 12 points, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 23 minutes. The Lakers’ fourth-quarter surge included 11 minutes of Hayes on the court, leading to significant changes in momentum.

This game highlighted ongoing concerns about Ayton’s recent performance. After a strong start to the season, the center has struggled and has not been able to maintain consistent production. Redick noted that the team needs Ayton to be more engaged, especially as they seek to contend for a playoff spot.

“If he doesn’t play better, he’s going to stay on the bench,” Redick cautioned as the team moves forward. Fans are starting to worry about Ayton’s future with the franchise, especially with rumors suggesting the Lakers may look for a new starting center in the offseason.

The Lakers’ victory was crucial, given they lost four of their last five games. Without Ayton’s contribution, it raises questions about the team’s depth at the center position, particularly with the looming Feb. 5 trade deadline approaching. Ayton will get a chance to improve against the Grizzlies once more on Sunday night, but how he responds remains to be seen.