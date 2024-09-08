NRL Finals Set with Exciting Matchups

The NRL finals for the 2024 season are officially set, showcasing thrilling matchups as teams vie for a coveted spot in the Grand Final. The Penrith Panthers finished the regular season in second place and are scheduled to face the Sydney Roosters in a highly anticipated qualifying final on Friday night.

The first qualifying final will feature the Melbourne Storm, who secured the top position in the standings, taking on the Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park on Saturday afternoon. This contest promises to be a blockbuster encounter, with both teams aiming for victory to secure a week off in the preliminary finals.

In the elimination rounds, the North Queensland Cowboys will battle the Newcastle Knights on Saturday evening, while the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are set to meet the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday. The winners of these elimination finals will continue their campaigns, while the losers will exit the competition.

Ticket sales for these finals will commence with a pre-sale for club members on September 9, followed by a general public release on September 10. This allows fans priority access to secure their seats for these exciting matchups.

With the finals fast approaching, the excitement and anticipation among fans are palpable, as the teams prepare to give their all in pursuit of the NRL trophy.